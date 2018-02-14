Play

Ducks' John Gibson: Light workload in loss

Gibson made 14 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Detroit.

Gibson wasn't very busy, as his team piled up more than twice as many shots as the hosts. Unfortunately for the 24-year-old Pittsburgh native, he let two pucks sneak past him, and that was enough for a locked-in Jimmy Howard to steal this one. On the bright side, Gibson has held each of his last four opponents to two goals or fewer.

