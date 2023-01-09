Gibson stopped 35 of 42 shots in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Bruins.

From the highest highs to the lowest lows -- Gibson followed up his 35-save shutout win over the Stars on Wednesday with one of his worst games of the season. He's given up four or more goals in 15 of his 27 appearances, which is hardly a recipe for success. For the season, the 29-year-old netminder is down to 7-17-3 with a 3.94 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 27 starts. The Ducks play only twice in the next week, and they're set for tough home games against the Oilers on Wednesday and the Devils on Friday.