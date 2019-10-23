Ducks' John Gibson: Lit up by Predators
Gibson allowed four goals on 19 shots in two periods of action during Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Predators.
Gibson was relieved by Ryan Miller to start the third period. It is definitely one of Gibson's worse efforts this season, dropping his record to 4-4-0 with a 2.24 GAA and a .927 save percentage. For what it's worth, Miller also gave up a pair of goals, as the Predators were just the better team. Gibson's first chance at redemption comes Thursday in Dallas.
