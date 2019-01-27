Ducks' John Gibson: Lit up in All-Star Game

Gibson allowed seven goals on nine shots against the Central Division in the All-Star Game on Saturday.

We wouldn't read too much into Gibson's performance, but he certainly was a sieve as a representative for the Pacific Division, which naturally rostered several Sharks skaters with the event being held at the SAP Center in San Jose. Marc-Andre Fleury of the Golden Knights took over for Gibson and set aside six of nine shots through his 10 minutes of facing the Central Division studs.