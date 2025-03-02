Gibson stopped 18 of 24 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Gibson returned from a three-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old netminder was fine through one period, but he gave up three goals in each of the last two frames, taking a loss to one of the NHL's worst weakest offenses. Gibson is now 9-10-2 with a 2.80 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 25 games this season. His name has been in the rumor mill for years as a trade candidate, but if the Ducks don't deal Gibson, it's possible he'll still end up losing playing time to Lukas Dostal down the stretch. The Ducks begin a two-game road trip Tuesday in Edmonton, followed by Wednesday's matchup in Vancouver -- barring any trades or injuries, Gibson and Lukas Dostal are expected to split those starts.