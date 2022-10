Gibson surrendered five goals on 41 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Gibson didn't get enough support from his offense or defense in this one. He's faced 40-plus shots in two of his five starts this year, and he's also allowed four or more goals four times. The 29-year-old hasn't looked very sharp -- that's concerning for a goalie that usually begins the year in good form. The Ducks return home for a tough game versus the Lightning on Wednesday.