Gibson surrendered four goals on 33 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

The Ducks didn't get on the board until the final minute of the game, giving Gibson virtually no help for a second straight game. He's allowed 10 goals over that span, so he's not doing his part to keep things close. The 29-year-old is down to 6-16-3 with a 3.98 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 25 starts. He'll continue to see most of the work in goal, but the Ducks' porous defense makes Gibson a risky fantasy play in nearly all matchups.