Ducks' John Gibson: Locks down overtime win

Gibson allowed one goal on 40 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.

In a battle of arguably the two biggest positive surprises in the Pacific Division, Gibson's stellar play was the difference. The Canucks had 33 shots through two periods, but it took a deflected Adam Gaudette pass to beat Gibson in the third. The 26-year-old netminder is now 6-6-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .926 save percentage. Gibson has started six of the last seven games with mixed results -- expect Ryan Miller to get a turn in goal eventually.