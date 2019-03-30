Ducks' John Gibson: Looking for third straight 'W'

Gibson will patrol the blue paint against host Edmonton on Saturday, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.

The Oilers naturally kick the scoring up a notch at home, as they're ranked 16th in that metric at 3.08 goals per game -- that's seven pegs higher than their scoring rate away from Rogers Place (2.63). Gibson will look to take full advantage and lock down his third straight win, having already snuck past the Sharks and Cancuks in succession.