Ducks' John Gibson: Looking to bounce back

Gibson will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game against the Jets, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Gibson was tested early and often in his last start, surrendering five goals on a whopping 49 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to Vegas on Sunday. The American backstop will look to bounce back in a home matchup with a Winnipeg club that's averaging 3.20 goals per game on the road this campaign, eighth in the NHL.