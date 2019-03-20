Ducks' John Gibson: Looking to stay hot against Jets
Gibson will start in goal Wednesday against the visiting Jets, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register
It's too little, too late for the Ducks, as the team won't be making the playoffs, but Gibson has been clutch for fantasy owners down the stretch based on an active four-game winning streak with a 2.25 GAA and .942 save percentage over that span. He'll field shots from a Jets club with the best record (43-25-4) in the Central Division -- also winners of three straight games and six of the past 10 contests.
