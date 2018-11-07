Ducks' John Gibson: Loses again Tuesday
Gibson allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.
The Pittsburgh native has been a little inconsistent as of late, and he's won just one of his last seven starts, yet his season numbers are still superb. He owns a .933 save percentage and 2.41 GAA in 13 games. With no goal support, though, he only has five wins and leads the league with three overtime defeats. Owners should expect more of the same moving forward.
