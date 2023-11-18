Gibson surrendered two goals on 32 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

Gibson gave up both goals in a span of 3:16 during the first period, but it was a lack of offense from the Ducks that led to the loss. The 30-year-old netminder hasn't allowed more than two goals in any of his last six appearances. He's down to a 4-5-0 record with a strong 2.18 GAA and a .928 save percentage over 10 contests. The Ducks have been careful with Gibson's workload early in the season, but he's started roughly two of every three games in November, so he may get the nod Sunday versus the Blues.