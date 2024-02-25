Gibson stopped 48 of 50 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Gibson was in the zone all night. The Kings fired double-digit shots at him in each period but were only able to get two goals past him, both on the power play. The 30-year old netminder saved the last 19 shots of the game to keep his team in it and ended up with a .960 save percentage. This was an improvement as of late as he had allowed 14 goals in his previous three games. Gibson's resurgence is encouraging, but it's crucial to consider the context - the Ducks are a rebuilding team, and their weak defense often puts immense pressure on Gibson so it will be hard to trust him moving forward.