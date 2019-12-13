Ducks' John Gibson: Loses goaltending duel

Gibson let in two goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Kings

Goals were hard to find for the California rivals, but the pair against Gibson was enough to hand him a loss. He dropped to 9-13-2 with a 2.79 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 24 games. Gibson has righted the ship after a November that saw him go 3-5-2 with an .897 save percentage in 10 games. He's allowed just seven goals on 84 shots through three starts in December -- much more like the high-end fantasy goalie we've come to know.