Gibson (upper body) stopped 28 of 31 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Gibson missed nine of the 10 games before returning to action Sunday. He was bested three times by Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Gibson slipped to 7-12-6 with a 3.01 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 25 contests. The Ducks reside at the bottom of the West Division standings, five points behind the seventh-place Kings, so they have little reason to push Gibson too much. The 27-year-old will likely see No. 1 goalie usage, but he may rest more than usual over the remainder of the season.