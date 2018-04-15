Ducks' John Gibson: Loses second straight at home

Gibson yielded three goals on 35 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Sharks on Saturday. The Sharks lead the first-round series 2-0.

The 24-year-old has allowed three goals in each of the first two games, but he's not getting much help. The Ducks have scored two goals, which is as many goals the Anaheim penalty kill has allowed to the Sharks in the series. Gibson is now an even 11-11 with a .916 save percentage in his postseason career.