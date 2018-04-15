Ducks' John Gibson: Loses second straight at home
Gibson yielded three goals on 35 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Sharks on Saturday. The Sharks lead the first-round series 2-0.
The 24-year-old has allowed three goals in each of the first two games, but he's not getting much help. The Ducks have scored two goals, which is as many goals the Anaheim penalty kill has allowed to the Sharks in the series. Gibson is now an even 11-11 with a .916 save percentage in his postseason career.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...