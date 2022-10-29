Gibson stopped 14 of 18 shots before being replaced by Anthony Stolarz to begin the third period of Friday's 4-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

It was a sluggish road performance by the Ducks as a whole, and while the first goal against Gibson was a little soft, he had little chance on the three pucks that beat him in the second period. The veteran netminder is 0-5-1 over his last six starts and he's given up at least four goals in four of them, leaving him with a 4.45 GAA and .884 save percentage on the season.