Gibson stopped 24 of 27 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Jets.

Gibson bounced back from his last outing, when he allowed seven goals to the Oilers, but it was still a third straight loss for the 30-year-old. He's had trouble stringing wins together behind the Ducks' young and leaky defense. For the season, Gibson is at 7-16-0 with a 2.97 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 25 outings. The Ducks end their current homestand Sunday versus the Red Wings before heading out on a six-game road trip.