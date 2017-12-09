Ducks' John Gibson: Losing in overtime versus Wild

Gibson allowed three goals on 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Wild on Friday.

That's three straight losses for Gibson, but he hasn't played that badly in those games, as he owns a .913 save percentage. Still, Gibson isn't exactly playing his best hockey either. In the last five games, he possesses a 3.36 GAA with a .912 save percentage. Gibson has just one victory during that stretch, which has dropped his overall record to 8-10-3. Perhaps he can get back on track against the Hurricanes, who have lost four of five and six of eight, on Monday.