Ducks' John Gibson: Losing in overtime versus Wild
Gibson allowed three goals on 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Wild on Friday.
That's three straight losses for Gibson, but he hasn't played that badly in those games, as he owns a .913 save percentage. Still, Gibson isn't exactly playing his best hockey either. In the last five games, he possesses a 3.36 GAA with a .912 save percentage. Gibson has just one victory during that stretch, which has dropped his overall record to 8-10-3. Perhaps he can get back on track against the Hurricanes, who have lost four of five and six of eight, on Monday.
