Ducks' John Gibson: Losing streak continues in Motown
Gibson stopped 22 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Red Wings.
The Ducks' losing streak now stands at 12 games and Gibson's personal one is at 10, as he's gone 0-6-4 with a 3.38 GAA and .895 save percentage over his last 11 outings. His spot as Anaheim's No. 1 goaltender isn't in any real jeopardy, but the 25-year-old is a tough fantasy play until the team as a whole begins to turn things around.
