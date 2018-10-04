Ducks' John Gibson: Makes 31 saves in win

Gibson stopped 31 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Coming off his first 60-start season, Gibson is set to see another heavy workload in 2018-19. He's been able to hold up to the pressures of being a No.1 goalie so far, having racked up 77 wins the last three seasons. Expect the 25-year-old American netminder to approach the 60-start mark again this year and, if all goes well and he remains healthy, look for him to improve on what were rock-solid numbers in 2017-18.