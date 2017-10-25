Ducks' John Gibson: Makes 31 saves in win

Gibson stopped 31 of 33 shots during Tuesday's 6-2 win over Philadelphia.

The Ducks' No. 1 backstop has now allowed two goals or fewer in each of his past six games for a .946 save percentage and 2.10 GAA. It's an encouraging stretch because Anaheim is still missing a number of key cogs to injury. Gibson projects to remain a solid option in all fantasy settings, and there aren't many matchups where he can't be trusted.