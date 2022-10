Gibson stopped 33 of 36 shots in a 4-3 overtime win against Toronto on Sunday.

Gibson was especially busy in the first period, facing 17 shots over that span. He did surrender two goals during that frame, but he managed to keep things close, making the Ducks' late game comeback possible. Even with Sunday's win, this has been a difficult season so far for Gibson and the Ducks. He has a 2-5-1 record, 4.23 GAA, and .888 save percentage in eight games.