Gibson stopped 34 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Gibson was sharp throughout the game, and he got plenty of goal support from his Ducks teammates. The 27-year-old hadn't been supported by five or more goals since March 8, and Tuesday was just the third time this year the Ducks scored five times. Gibson improved to 8-12-6 with a 2.93 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 26 games. He'll likely draw the start again Friday at home versus the Avalanche.