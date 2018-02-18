Ducks' John Gibson: Makes 36 saves in shootout victory

Gibson allowed two goals on 38 shots during a 3-2 shootout victory over the Wild on Saturday.

The 24-year-old continued his stellar season, picking up his 21st victory Saturday. His GAA is higher than a season ago, but Gibson owns a career-best .925 save percentage. With five more wins, he'll have a career high in that category too, so even with the rise in GAA, owners have to like what Gibson has provided in 2017-18.