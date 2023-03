Gibson allowed two goals on 40 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Gibson did his part Sunday, stopping 38 of 40 shots. However, the Ducks only could only score once, saddling Gibson with a 2-1 loss. The 29-year-old netminder has dropped his last three starts as he falls to 14-26-8 with a .902 save percentage on the season.