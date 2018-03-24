Ducks' John Gibson: Makes 39 saves in OT loss
Gibson allowed three goals on 42 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets on Friday.
Stopping 39 shots, Gibson turned in the more impressive night of the two elite goaltenders, but the Jets scored in overtime to win. While the loss broke a four-game winning streak, Gibson still hasn't lost in regulation and owns a .953 save percentage in the last five games. This run has improved his season save percentage to a career-best .927, and Gibson is one victory shy of his first 30-win season.
