Gibson stopped 41 of 45 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins on Monday.

Gibson surrendered a goal in every period, including the overtime frame. He has lost his last four games while surrendering a staggering 23 goals over that span. In his defense though, the 29-year-old also faced at least 37 shots in each of those four outings. Gibson is 7-19-4 with a 4.14 GAA and .895 save percentage in 30 contests this season.