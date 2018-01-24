Ducks' John Gibson: Makes 41 saves to stymie Rangers
Gibson stopped 41 of 44 shots in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.
This was exactly the type of performance needed from Gibson after he was burned for five goals in his last start. The 24-year-old advances to 17-14-5 on the season with a .921 save percentage. It's been a bit up-and-down of late for Gibson, but he remains a very valuable fantasy netminder due to his heavy workload and strong peripheral stats. Gibson doesn't see very many nights off and is a safe fantasy play whenever he's in action.
