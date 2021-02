Gibson (face) won't suit up for Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson required stitches after a collision during Monday's practice, so he'll cede the net to Ryan Miller for Tuesday's clash. Anthony Stolarz was promoted from the taxi squad to serve as the backup. Gibson is expected to rejoin the team Wednesday, and barring a setback, he'll be in net for Thursday's rematch against Vegas.