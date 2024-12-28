Gibson (upper body) has recovered from taking a stick to the face Monday versus the Golden Knights, but he missed Friday's practice due to an illness, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson is expected to suit up for Saturday's contest versus the Flyers, but head coach Greg Cronin has not specified how he'll divvy up the goaltending duties for the weekend's back-to-back. The Oilers are also in town Sunday, which would be the tougher of the two matchups. As long as the Ducks don't call up a goalie prior to Saturday's contest, consider Gibson good to go.