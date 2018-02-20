Ducks' John Gibson: Misses practice, considered day-to-day

Gibson (lower body) did not participate in practice Tuesday and is considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Stars, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson appears to have avoided serious injury, but Stephens notes that the early signs point to Ryan Miller receiving the starting nod Wednesday against the Stars. If the emerging netminder is unavailable for the game, the Ducks could be forced to add another goalie from the AHL ranks.