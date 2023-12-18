Gibson was placed on the non-roster list Monday to attend the birth of his child.

In a corresponding move, Calle Clang was summoned from AHL San Diego. Gibson left Sunday's 5-1 win over New Jersey after the second period due to dehydration. He stopped 18 of 19 shots in the contest to earn his sixth win of the season. Gibson could be back with the Ducks before Thursday's clash with Calgary, but he won't be in the lineup Monday against Detroit. Lukas Dostal will probably start against the Red Wings, though that hasn't been confirmed yet.