Ducks' John Gibson: Named road starter in Boston

Gibson (leg) will tend the twine for Tuesday's away contest in Boston, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Gibson's injury was apparently nothing serious and he'll maintain the starter's net without having missed any game action. The Pittsburgh native has managed four wins in his last six starts, but hasn't looked great while doing it, posting a .903 save percentage over that span. He'll do all he can to cool down a blazing-hot Bruins squad that hasn't lost a game in regulation since Dec. 14 and is averaging 4.10 goals per game in January.