Ducks' John Gibson: Named starter in Vegas
Gibson will defend the goal for Tuesday's away game against the Golden Knights, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Gibson has just one win and a .909 save percentage in his last five starts, but to be fair, he's been getting absolutely peppered with shots recently -- the Pennsylvania native has seen at least 35 shots in three of the last five, which includes a 49-shot blitz he endured the last time he faced Vegas on Nov. 22. He'll look to stymie the Golden Knights and their 3.92 goals per game mark on home ice.
