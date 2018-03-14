Ducks' John Gibson: Named Wednesday's starter

Gibson will be in goal for Wednesday's tilt against Vancouver, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Gibson is currently enduring a rough stretch of play, allowing four goals in each of his last two starts while recording an ugly .843 save percentage. Wednesday could be a great opportunity for him to turn things around though, as the Canucks rank 27th in the NHL in scoring and will be missing their leading point producer Brock Boeser (back), as well as offensive threats Sven Baertschi (shoulder) and Markus Granlund (ankle).