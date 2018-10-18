Ducks' John Gibson: Nearly shuts out Islanders

Gibson allowed one goal on 35 shots in a 4-1 victory against the Islanders on Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh native was about half a minute away from a shutout when the Islanders broke through with a goal. Regardless, this was a great bounce-back performance from Gibson, who yielded four goals in his last start. That has been Gibson's only bad game this season, as he is off to a 4-1-1 start with a .948 save percentage and 1.89 GAA.