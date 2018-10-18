Ducks' John Gibson: Nearly shuts out Islanders
Gibson allowed one goal on 35 shots in a 4-1 victory against the Islanders on Wednesday.
The Pittsburgh native was about half a minute away from a shutout when the Islanders broke through with a goal. Regardless, this was a great bounce-back performance from Gibson, who yielded four goals in his last start. That has been Gibson's only bad game this season, as he is off to a 4-1-1 start with a .948 save percentage and 1.89 GAA.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...