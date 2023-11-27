Gibson stopped eight of 10 shots in relief of Lukas Dostal in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Oilers.

The Oilers backed off a bit after chasing Dostal, though Gibson's numbers weren't pretty either. Gibson has lost his last four decisions and allowed 16 goals over his last five outings, erasing a large portion of his strong start to the campaign. The 30-year-old is now at a 2.69 GAA and a .911 save percentage with a 4-8-0 record through 14 outings. The Ducks have another tough road matchup ahead when they visit the Canucks on Tuesday.