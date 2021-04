Gibson gave up a goal on 34 shots in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Avalanche. The second goal was an empty-netter.

Gibson played well, but his Ducks teammates couldn't put a puck behind Avalanche goalie Jonas Johansson. The 27-year-old Gibson slipped to 8-13-6 with a 2.86 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 27 appearances. He's likely to start again Sunday versus the Avalanche.