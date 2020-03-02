Ducks' John Gibson: No help in shutout loss

Gibson allowed three goals on 34 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Devils on Sunday.

Gibson got no support from his teammates, and he allowed a goal in each period of the loss. The 26-year-old goalie slipped to 19-25-5 with a 2.99 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 49 starts. He's not stealing games with much frequency this year, but his stable role as a No. 1 netminder will provide value in fantasy despite an unpleasant team situation.