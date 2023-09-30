Gibson (upper body) is fine and should be ready for the start of the regular season, after he had to leave Friday's game in the second period versus the Kings. according to Eric Stephens of The Athletic.

Gibson left at the 8:40 mark of the second period, but it was just precautionary as he is considered okay at this time. Gibson had a tough season behind a porous Anaheim defense last season, going 14-31-8 with a 3.99 GAA and .899 save percentage. The Ducks should be better this season, but they would have to improve a lot to make Gibson a viable fantasy asset in 2023-24.