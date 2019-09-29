Ducks' John Gibson: No update after early exit

Gibson was pulled before for the third period of Saturday's preseason finale against the Coyotes, and the Ducks reported they "don't know yet" in regards to the status of the netminder, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

The update doesn't provide much in terms of the status of Gibson, but it would be a major blow for the Ducks to open 2019-20 if he's unavailable out of the gates. Ryan Miller took over for him Saturday and would presumably start Opening Night on Thursday if he's unavailable. The team should provide more information on its primary netminder either after the contest or in the coming days.