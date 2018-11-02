Ducks' John Gibson: No wins in last five
Gibson stopped 22 of 24 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers.
Gibson was fine through overtime, but he let both of New York's shooters score in the skills challenge so a third round wasn't even necessary. Anaheim's netminder hasn't won any of his last five starts, though a lack of offensive support bears the majority of the blame for this drought.
