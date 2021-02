Gibson surrendered three goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Gibson wasn't his sharpest, but the Ducks managed just one goal on 17 shots against Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen. That left Gibson with little help in his second straight loss. The 27-year-old dropped to 5-6-3 with a 2.38 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 14 appearances. If he starts Saturday against the Wild, Gibson will have to hope for more support from his teammates.