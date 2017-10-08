Ducks' John Gibson: Not quite good enough in loss to Flyers

Gibson stopped 34 of 37 shots in Saturday's overtime loss to Philadelphia.

Gibson played very well in the loss, but it wasn't enough to get his team the victory. He's been burned for seven goals in his two starts so far, but he's also made some unbelievable saves, so we wouldn't read into the numbers much. Gibson is the clear-cut starting netminder in Anaheim and has put up outstanding numbers over his last two seasons. Make sure you get him in your lineup whenever the Ducks take to the ice.