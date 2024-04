Gibson, contrary to previous reports, will not get the starting nod against Calgary on the road Tuesday, instead, Lukas Dostal will be between the pipes, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Based on the Ducks ' goalie rotation, Gibson was in line to start, but it seems his six-game losing streak has changed the team's mind about which direction to go. Still, the veteran Gibson should see plenty of work the rest of the way even if Dostal takes a slight edge in actual starts.