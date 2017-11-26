Ducks' John Gibson: Not starting Saturday against Kings
Gibson will not start against the Kings on Saturday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Although he was previously reported to start Saturday night, Miller led the Ducks out to warmups and will take the starter's net.
