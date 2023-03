Gibson is in fact set to serve as the backup goaltender for Thursday's home game against Winnipeg, coach Dallas Eakins told Eric Stephens of The Athletic.

Gibson was originally expected to get the start, but Eakins plans to give Lukas Dostal the nod. The 29-year-old goaltender might get a chance to end his four-game losing streak Saturday versus St. Louis instead. Gibson has a 14-27-8 record, 3.89 GAA and .902 save percentage in 49 contests this season.