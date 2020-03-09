Ducks' John Gibson: Not suiting up Sunday
Gibson (groin) will not dress for Sunday's tilt against the Wild, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson hurt his groin in Friday's contest against Toronto and the injury is still lingering. The team recalled Anthony Stolarz from AHL San Diego to suit up in his place. It's unclear how long Gibson is expected to be out, but his next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Senators.
